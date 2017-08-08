HPD: Dad shot, wounded in car with 8-year-old nearby

HOUSTON – Police say a father was shot and wounded inside his car with his 8-year-old son nearby.
The dad was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday. His son was not hurt.
Police say the man was in his car at about 7 p.m. when someone shot him on Swan River at Moss Oak in northeast Houston. The victim drove several blocks trying to get away before crashing into a fire hydrant.
The victim, who was shot in the chest, was listed in critical condition.
Detectives are working to get information about the suspect. A motive for the crime is unknown.
