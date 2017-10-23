HPD: Dad loses both legs in shooting, search for suspect continues

Shooting suspect (Photo: HPD)

HOUSTON – Houston Police and Houston Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery that left a dad handicapped.

Police say it was July 21 around 11:40 p.m. when S.l Bonilla was parking at his apartment at 10601 Sabo Rd in southeast Houston. He was getting out of his car when a black male suspect approached and fired six gunshots. The victim tried to run away but collapsed a few feet from his car, police say.

According to witnesses there were a total of three suspects. They took Bonilla’s wallet, car keys and cell phone. They then all entered Mr. Bonilla’s Dark Gray 2018 Toyota Camry and fled the location.

The victim’s car was later found on fire at Margaret Jenkins Park with no evidence left behind.

Bonilla was rushed to a hospital and into surgery where doctors had to amputate the dad’s legs.

Police were able to create a suspect sketch of the shooting suspect. Police say both a .45 caliber gun and a 9mm gun were used to commit the crime.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect 1. Black male dark complected 5’4-5’5, 140 lbs, around 24 yoa with dread locks, this male had the larger gun.

Suspect 2. Black male dark complected 5’4-5’5 around 15 yoa

Suspect 3. Hispanic male light complected 6’1, 180-210 lbs, around 21-22 yoa

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous.

