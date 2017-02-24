HPD: Crime is on the rise in Houston's south side

Chief Acevedo speaking during an HPD South Central Patrol Positive Interaction Program meeting Tuesday evening. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON – Chief Art Acevedo ordered more police patrols on the city’s south side because of a “big problem” with shootings. He told a group of taxpayers his department plans to turn things around.

Near Old Spanish Trail and Cullen, convenience store clerk April Easton’s fears dawn at sunset.

Every night, she leaves her job, which she’s had three months, to ride a Metro bus home to her infant and toddler while wondering if she will get there safely.

“We still gotta be at the bus stop with our knives and our Tasers,” Easton said. “Where (are) the police? They only come when there’s something going on.”

During an HPD South Central Patrol Positive Interaction Program meeting Tuesday night, Chief Acevedo told a packed room of taxpayers, “We have a big problem south.”

Chief Acevedo said his department will increase patrols on the south side of the city in response to violence.

“We’ve had nine homicides south and 100 shootings,” he told the crowd.

In Southeast Patrol alone, we counted 13 homicides since October.

A deeper dive in HPD crime stats found 48 murders in the same area in 2016. It represents roughly 17% of all Houston homicides that year.

Chief Acevedo blames, in part, Harris County’s gang injunction that used to ban known gang members from hanging out in certain areas.

County authorities dropped the injunction last spring.

“We cannot tell our police officers to go out there and save lives and fight crime and stop all these shootings with one hand tied,” Chief Acevedo said. “We can’t do that.”

To compensate, the chief intends to send detectives to more than just homicides. He wants them responding to all shootings.

In the past, patrol officers handled the latter, the chief said.

The department is short 600 officers, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner. Still, Chief Acevedo insists he’s determined to make people like Easton’s ride home less stressful.

