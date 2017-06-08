HPD: Clerk nearly hit as suspects smash van into front of store

A clerk got quite a scare when a group of suspects smashed a van into the front of a store nearly hitting him in the process.

HOUSTON – A clerk had a close call when a group of suspects smashed a van into the front of a store nearly hitting him in the process.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers were dispatched at 4 a.m. to a call of a burglary in progress at a 24-7 convenience store, located in the 13100 block of S. Post Oak at Brookston Street.

When HPD arrived at the scene, they found a white van inside the store. It had been backed through the glass front face of the store.

Police said next to the van was the ATM, which the suspects were targeting. No cash was stolen.

An employee was inside at the time of the burglary, moping the floors, police said. He was not injured, but watched several suspects get out of the van and take off on foot.

HPD is waiting to talk to a manager to access surveillance video. The suspects were described as three to four males wearing hoodies and masks.

Police contacted the registered owner of the van who reported to them that it was, in fact, stolen.

No suspects are in custody.

