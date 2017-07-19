HPD Chief Acevedo: Josue Flores' killer is out in the community

HOUSTON - Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says he believes Andre Jackson is still the prime suspect in Jose Flores murder.



"We know that there's a killer out in the community," said Acevedo.



The chief took questions from the media Wednesday afternoon, one day after the District Attorney's Office announced it was dropping murder charges against Jackson because DNA results were deemed inconclusive.

"The analysis came back with no DNA," said Acevedo.



That means Flores' DNA wasn't found on Jackson's clothes, and Jackson's DNA wasn't found on Flores. Acevedo wouldn't discuss specific evidence they do have on Jackson, but says the Flores case remains high priority. Detectives were back at it Wednesday developing a strategy to move forward.



"It's a tough case, but it's a case we're not going to give up on," said Acevedo. "And it's a case we're going to continue to pursue. My heart aches for the Flores family and the entire community."



He believes the key to more evidence that can lead to a new arrest and conviction in this case will come from a tip.



"Many cases are not made on DNA evidence," said Acevedo. "It's people. People that allow their conscience to be their guide."



Now he's asking anyone who knows anything about the case to help his detectives help get justice for the Flores family and bring peace back to the northside.



"A little boy was brutally murdered, and I'm speaking to you, please come forward," said Acevedo.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Call 713-222-TIPS or Houston Police with any information.

