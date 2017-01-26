HPD catches suspected truck thief with bait vehicle

A suspected car thief targeted the wrong vehicle when he fell for a bait truck being used by Houston police to lure prospective thieves overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, it started around 11:15 p.m. Thursday when a male suspect broke into and took a pickup truck that was left by the HPD Bait Unit.

This happen in an area that is known for auto theft, police said. HPD received the activation alert when the suspect took the truck.

After a short chase, police turned off the truck remotely, and the suspect came to a stop at the North Freeway and Crosstimbers. Police said the suspect jumped out and fled on foot.

Police said he was eventually caught and arrested. He faces unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felony evading charges.

