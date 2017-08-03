HPD: Car drives into crowd outside club, shots fired

Police are working to sort out what happened after a car driving into a crowd outside a downtown club sparked a shooting overnight.

HOUSTON – Police are working to sort out what happened after a car drove into a crowd outside a downtown club sparking a shooting overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot outside of a club that had just closed for the night in the 1700 block of Travis near Jefferson.

Investigators said there was a crowd of people in the parking lot when some sort of argument ensued and a car with three occupants drove into the crowd. The car hit at least one person who smashed the windshield from the impact.

Then at least one person and possibly a second pulled out a gun and started shooting at the car as the driver backed up, striking a pole.

Police said an officer responded to the shooting found three males inside the car down the street, one with a gunshot wound to the leg.

When the officer went back to his car to call for an ambulance, all three males took off running, including the one that was shot. Police said they got away.

Photos: Car drives into crowd outside club, shots fired

During HPD’s search for the men, there was another male found several blocks away that had been assaulted, police said. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police said another male was found with a gunshot wound to the face, and he was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

At this time, HPD does not know for sure if those two are part of the original incident at the night club, but they believe they might be.

HPD investigators are having a difficult time determining who did what, because everyone involved fled the scene, including the victims.

© 2017 KHOU-TV