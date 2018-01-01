KHOU
Close

HPD: Cab driver shot, suspect at large

KHOU.com , KHOU 6:36 AM. CST January 01, 2018

HOUSTON - Police say a cab driver went to a fire station for help after being shot.

According to HPD, around 1 a.m. officers responded to Fire Station 19 on Gregg Street. Firefighters said a man drove to the front of the station and honked the horn. When they went outside, they found a cab driver who had been shot once in the shoulder.

The man told police he was driving north on Gregg, just north of I-10, when he saw a man come out from between two apartment buildings. The suspect was holding a rifle and fired once at the driver. 

Police say they do not have information on the suspect and that it is a 'really dangerous situation'. Anyone with information is asked to call HPD. 

 

© 2018 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories