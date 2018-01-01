HPD: Cab driver shot, suspect at large

Cab driver shot on Gregg Street. Photo: Metro

HOUSTON - Police say a cab driver went to a fire station for help after being shot.

According to HPD, around 1 a.m. officers responded to Fire Station 19 on Gregg Street. Firefighters said a man drove to the front of the station and honked the horn. When they went outside, they found a cab driver who had been shot once in the shoulder.

The man told police he was driving north on Gregg, just north of I-10, when he saw a man come out from between two apartment buildings. The suspect was holding a rifle and fired once at the driver.

Police say they do not have information on the suspect and that it is a 'really dangerous situation'. Anyone with information is asked to call HPD.

© 2018 KHOU-TV