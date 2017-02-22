HPD: Burglary suspects bust through businesses to get to Cricket store

Police a group of burglary suspects busted through several businesses to get inside a Cricket store in southwest Houston early Wednesday.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers received an alarm call at 5 a.m. about a break-in at the store located at Bellaire and Hillcroft.

When HPD arrived at the scene, the suspects were gone.

Police said they discovered a group of suspects broke into a dentist office, and then busted through the sheetrock wall into a pharmacy. They then busted through that sheetrock wall and into the Cricket store, which apparently was their ultimate goal.

However, HPD officers could not tell where anything was taken. They were waiting for a manager from the Cricket store to make sure.

The suspects remain at large.

