HPD: Bar fight ends with man stabbed in face

A man was arrested after being accused of stabbing a man in the face during a bar fight, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, police responded to a stabbing at the Red Foxx Lounge located on Yale Street around 12:15 a.m.

Police said a man inside the bar thought another man stole his drink and then stabbed him in the face.

The victim was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect was arrested and faces aggravated assault charges.

