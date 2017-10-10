HPD: Auto parts thief caught after lengthy chase in southwest Houston

Police say it was around midnight Tuesday when the man left an AutoZone with several items he allegedly did not pay for. An employee tried to stop him, but the man sped away, nearly hitting an officer’s patrol car who was driving by. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston police say a man who tried to leave an auto parts store with unpaid merchandise was caught after a lengthy chase overnight.

Police say it was around midnight Tuesday when the man left an AutoZone with several items he allegedly did not pay for. An employee tried to stop him, but the man sped away, nearly hitting an officer’s patrol car who was driving by.

The officer chased the suspect on a long, slow-speed chase on Gessner to the Southwest Freeway. At one point, officers managed to blow out a tire on his vehicle using spike strips.

The suspect pulled into a hotel parking lot and tried to run away, but he was tackled and caught.

The suspect was treated for injuries and is facing several charges, according to police. Officers found a gun in his vehicle, but no gunshots were fired.

When asked by the media why he ran, he shouted “it was something to do” as he was taken into custody.

