HPD arrests 2, searching another suspect after chase in SE Houston

Police arrested two men and are searching for another after a lengthy chase through southeast Houston Wednesday night.

HOUSTON – Police arrested two men and are searching for another after a lengthy chase through southeast Houston Wednesday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, a patrol unit attempted to stop a driver for traffic violations in the 6800 block of Piccadilly around 9 p.m. However, the driver sped off leading police on a lengthy chase.

Police said at one point the front driver’s side tire blew out, and they were running on the rim.

There were three occupants in the car, police said.

Police said the suspect vehicle came to a stop in a yard in the 6800 block of Flamingo after he couldn't go anymore. That is when three male suspects jumped out and ran on foot.

However, two male passengers were quickly taken into custody, police said. The driver somehow slipped away.

HPD searched with helicopter and K-9 unit but have not been able to find him.

Police said they do not know why they fled. HPD did find a gun in the vehicle.

© 2017 KHOU-TV