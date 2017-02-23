HPD: Armed teens wanted for chain of robberies in SE Houston

(Photo: HPD)

HOUSTON – Houston Police on Thursday released surveillance images of three teenage suspects wanted in a series of robberies on the southeast side.

The teens are wanted in at least four robberies, three at the same business, according to HPD.

The suspects have allegedly robbed the Payless Supermarket at 6900 MLK Boulevard three times: Jan. 2 at about 9:25 p.m., Jan. 17 at about 9:15 p.m. and Jan 22 at about 8:30 p.m.

The other robbery happened at a liquor store at 7203 MLK Boulevard about 6:55 p.m. on Jan. 10.

Investigators believe the suspects, one of which may go by the name Terry, live in the neighborhood.



In each robbery the suspects would go into the store and display pistols while demanding money.. They would also steal cigarettes.

The suspects are described as three black males. “Terry” is in his late teens and about 6 feet tall and 250 pounds. He wears a turquoise Nike hoodie and gray pants. The second suspect is about 15 years of age, is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has red hair and is wearing an orange University of Texas pullover. The third suspect is about 15 years old, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 150 pounds. He wears a black Nike hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information in these cases is urged to contact the HPD Robbery Division at 713-308-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. A Crime Stoppers reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to arrests and charges in this investigation.

