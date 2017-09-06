HPD: Argument leads to shooting at W. Houston home

HOUSTON – Police say an argument led to a shooting at a west Houston home overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened just after midnight early Thursday at a home in the 1100 block of Seashore near Belle Park.

Investigators said some sort of disturbance argument occurred between the adult residents who live at the home. There are three males and one female who live there.

The fight broke out for unknown reasons. Police said one of the residents pulled a gun and shot the victim in the abdomen.

Police said he was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

The possible suspect was taken downtown to be interviewed as to what happened, police said. He is being called "a person of interest" at this time.

