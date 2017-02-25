HPD: 8-year-old shot, killed after accident in south Houston

Vehicles can be seen at the scene of the accident and homicide early Saturday morning on W. Fuqua at S. Sam Houston Parkway. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - An 8-year-old girl was shot and killed after being involved in a car accident in southwest Houston early Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department Homicide Division.

The accident happened at the intersection of W. Fugua and S. Sam Houston Parkway.

The child was taken to the hospital after the shooting but later died, officers said.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

