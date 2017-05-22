HPD: 5 arrested, another wounded in possible drug-related shooting

Investigators are still working to piece together what happened after a shooting left one man wounded and led to the arrests of five suspects in northwest Houston overnight

According to the Houston Police Department, they received numerous reports of shots fired in the area of 11th Street and Studewood.

When HPD responded to the area, the first officer saw a sedan with bullet holes in its windshield speed away from the scene. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but they refused, leading officers on a chase.

The suspect vehicle led police on a pursuit to the area of Chapman and Hardy, police said. That is where the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ditch.

Two of the suspects jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to run away from the scene on foot, police said. Another suspect was arrested at the scene and a K-9 unit was used to track down the other two who attempted to run away.

Police said they were taken into custody.

Other officers who had responded to the scene at 11th Street and Studewood found a white pickup truck with a male shot inside. Police said he was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Harris County Precinct 1 deputy constables who had heard HPD responding to the shooting call saw a silver Ford Mustang with bullet holes near the area of Airline and the North Loop, police said.

Deputies were able to arrest two more suspects from that vehicle, police said.

Investigators said they are still trying to get more details as to what exactly transpired before the shooting, but some indications are that it may have been a drug deal.

