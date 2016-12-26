HPD: 5 arrested after sneaking onto highrise construction site

Police in the Westcreek District surrounded a highrise construction site early Monday morning after a group of men snuck in and climbed onto the roof.

According to the Houston Police Department, the group of five men claimed they were just looking for a good view of downtown.

This happened at 1 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Westcreek near San Felipe.

“They advised us they were up there to try and take pictures of the skyline and the fog. We're contacting the property owner and to see if they want to take trespassing charges,” HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said.

In the meantime, all five have been taken to jail.