HPD: 4 robbery suspects arrested following high speed chase

HOUSTON - Police say they arrested four robbery suspects who lead them on a high speed chase early Sunday.

According to the Houston Police Department, they received information about a robbery of an individual at a restaurant in the Galleria area and another robbery of a taco stand on Westheimer.

Police say a patrol unit spotted the suspect vehicle, but the driver refused to stop. A high speed chase ensued before the vehicle crashed near 610 and the Katy Freeway.

Four suspects attempted to flee on foot, but police were able to arrest them all.

Police say they recovered a shotgun and three handguns from the vehicle. Also, they found a stolen ATM along with the stolen property from the robberies.

The investigation is ongoing, and HPD says the suspects will face multiple charges.

