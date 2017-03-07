HPD: 4 arrested in home invasions, driveway robberies

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with a series of home invasion robberies on the west and southwest side of the city, investigators announced Tuesday.

HOUSTON – Four suspects have been arrested in connection with a series of home invasion robberies on the west and southwest side of the city, investigators announced Tuesday.

According to the Houston Police Department, the suspects identified as Marquis Sirls, 20; Teveon Stockton-Williams, 24; Khiana Washington, 18; and Mohagany Skye Ireland, 20, are said to be involved with five home invasion robberies and at least three robberies of females, police said.

Sirls is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated sexual assault and burglary with intent to commit sexual assault.

Stockton-Williams is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery, while Washington and Ireland are charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

They are wanted for their roles in home invasions at:

6400 block of Gladewell on Feb. 4

9400 block of Sharpview on Feb. 6

9300 block Carvel on Feb. 6

9400 block of Sharpview (different residence) on Feb. 7

9000 block of Hendon on Feb. 22

The suspects are believed responsible for robberies of individuals (females) at:

9800 block of Bellaire Boulevard on Jan. 4

9300 block of Carvel Lane on Jan. 14

9200 block of Carvel Lane on Jan. 27

Members of the HPD Midwest Patrol Division Gang Unit learned of several robberies involving Asian victims whose homes were forcibly entered and persons inside were beaten or sexually assaulted.

Officers worked diligently with the Robbery Division and received information on a possible suspect vehicle being a black Nissan Maxima.

Further investigation resulted in identities of four suspects, two males and two females, using the vehicle to commit multiple robberies at residences near Bellaire Boulevard and the West Sam Houston Parkway area.

Officers stopped the vehicle on Feb. 22 and, with the assistance of HPD Southwest Patrol officers, took all four suspects into custody without incident.

Police said two guns were recovered along with numerous items stolen in the robberies.

A follow-up investigation with the HPD Robbery Division resulted in numerous charges filed against the suspects.

Anyone with additional information on the suspects is urged to contact the HPD Robbery Division at 713-308-0700.

