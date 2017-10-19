HPD: 4 arrested after family held up during home invasion

Four suspects were arrested after police say they held a family at gunpoint during a home invasion in south Houston overnight.

HOUSTON – Four suspects were arrested after police say they held a family at gunpoint during a home invasion in south Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened at 11 p.m. Thursday at the Landmark at City Park Apartments located on Orem Drive just off Highway 288.

Police said there were two adults and two small children inside the apartment when several men with guns came in and began robbing them.

Those men apparently took their time when a family member of the victims saw what was going on when they came by.

They immediately called police, and moments later, the armed men began shooting at the homeowners. The suspects then took off in their Jeep, slamming into a brick sign before crashing over a curb.

Police said one of the suspects was injured during that shooting, and showed up at a nearby hospital. He and three others were all arrested.

Police believe there are more suspects out there, so they’re asking anyone with information to please give them a call or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

© 2017 KHOU-TV