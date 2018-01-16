HPD: 3 teens wounded in drive-by shooting

Three teens were wounded what police say was a drive-by shooting in south Houston Monday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded at 8 p.m. to a call of a shooting on Lyndhurst near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

When HPD arrived at the scene, they found three teens all shot. Police said a 14-year-old was shot in the right foot, a 15-year-old was shot in the shin and another 15-year-old was shot in the pelvis.

All three were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

According to HPD, a white car was seen driving slowly as the three teens were walking down Lyndhurst and someone opened fire on them.

The vehicle with the suspects fled the scene and got away, police said.

