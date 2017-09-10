HPD: 3 shot near downtown Texaco station

HOUSTON - Police are searching for the suspects accused of shooting three people near a downtown gas station on Sunday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place around 9 a.m. outside the 1100 block of Webster.

Police said the three victims were transported to the hospital; one was shot in the face. Their condition is unknown

HPD is searching for four possible suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for story updates.

