HPD: 3 persons of interest sought in fatal shooting of security guard

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public's help in locating three persons of interest wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of a security guard in October.

According to the Houston Police Department, two persons of interest are identified as Xochitl "Swisha" Rangel and Daniel Terrazas.

A third person, Kevin Rios, 18, is also wanted for questioning in this incident. Rios is currently wanted and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in a prior robbery incident in the 9800 block of West Sam Houston Parkway.

The victim, James Fleming Bowman, 73, of Houston, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 9400 block of Concourse.

Investigators said a witness in the 10100 block of Landsdale heard a gunshot and saw two men and a woman running from the intersection at 9400 Concourse. One of the males had a white T-shirt pulled over his face.

The witness went to see what happened and saw Bowman, a uniformed security guard, inside a vehicle with its door open. The witness found Bowman unresponsive and called 911.

Paramedics pronounced Bowman deceased at the scene. Investigators said evidence indicates a possible struggle ensued for the keys to Bowman's vehicle.

A preliminary investigation and evidence from the scene at 9800 block of West Sam Houston Parkway determined two men and a woman were seen walking in the direction of 9400 Concourse 10 minutes before the shooting.

After further investigation, detectives determined the description matched that of Rios, Rangel and Terrazas. All three have been identified as persons of interest in this case.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rios, Rangel and Terrazas is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

