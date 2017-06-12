HPD: 2 women stole $5,000 worth of clothing

(Photo: HPD)

HOUSTON – Houston police and Houston Crime Stoppers hope someone in the public will recognize the woman accused of stealing $5,000 in clothing from a store.

HPD says the crime happened April 26 before noon when two “middle eastern female suspects” entered a boutique located in the 6660 block of the Southwest Freeway.

The suspects were shown on video stealing the items and then fleeing in a gray minivan.

One of the women wore a pink dress while the other wore a purple dress.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Call 713-222-TIPS (8477).

