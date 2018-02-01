HPD: 2 people shot in drive-by outside SW Houston club

Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting outside of a southwest Houston cabaret overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded just before 2 a.m. to a call of a shooting outside of Gold Diggers Cabaret, located in the 11300 block of South Main Street.

When HPD arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman both shot. Police said they were transported to a local hospital with one listed in critical condition and the other listed in stable condition.

Police said they believe the two victims were on the way into the club to pick up a friend when someone from a vehicle opened fire on them.

Police are interviewing witnesses to try to determine suspect and vehicle information.

Police are also asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers.

