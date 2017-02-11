KHOU
Close

HPD: Two people found dead at SW Houston home

KHOU.com , KHOU 11:19 AM. CST February 11, 2017

HOUSTON- Police are investigating the deaths of two people at a southwest Houston home on Saturday morning. 

According to the Houston Police Department, they received a call around 9:17 a.m. about a shooting at a home located on N. Cancun Drive. 

HPD Homicide is investigating. They haven't released any information about their identities or what happened. 

Check back for story updates. 

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories