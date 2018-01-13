HPD: 2 men injured in shooting outside bar on Richmond Ave.

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON - Two men were injured in a shooting outside a bar on Richmond Avenue early Saturday morning, police say.

According to the Houston Police Department, they responded to a shooting around 12:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Richmond.

Police say two men had some sort of altercation in the parking lot of a bar. One of them allegedly pulled a gun and shot at the other several times. While shooting at him, the suspect is also accused of hitting another man leaving the bar.

Both victims were transported to the hospital, and police say they are expected to survive.

No suspect is in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

