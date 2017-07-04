HPD: 2 killed in Third Ward shooting

HOUSTON - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Third Ward on Tuesday evening.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Winbern Street.

HPD Homicide confirmed that one person was killed at the scene, and another was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

