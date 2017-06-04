KHOU
Close
Weather Alert Flood Advisory
Close

HPD: 2 killed in shooting at apartment complex in N. Houston

KHOU.com , KHOU 8:59 AM. CDT June 04, 2017

HOUSTON - Two people were killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in north Houston on Sunday morning, police said. 

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened around 7 a.m. at the Rockridge Bend Apartments in the 700 block of Greens Road. 

Upon arrival, police found two people dead.

At this time, there isn't a suspect in custody. The investigation is ongoing. 

If you know any information about the shooting, contact HPD Homicide at 713 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713 222-8477.

This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories