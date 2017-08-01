HPD: 2 kids shot while in car in S. Houston

Two kids were shot while sitting in their car in south Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened just before midnight late Monday near Scott Street and the 610 Loop.

Investigators said the oldest victim, Steven Hunter, is 15 years old and the younger one is 12-year-old D'Asia Hunter. Police are talking to witnesses to get a better description of who pulled the trigger.

Police said the guy was shot in his arm and the girl was hit in her hip.

Here's everything #khou11 knows about two kids shot while sitting in an SUV in SE #HOU overnight::: pic.twitter.com/2dFNwBvB0u — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) August 1, 2017

Investigators are still trying to get the whole story. Right now all they know is a silver or gray Chrysler 200 pulled up near the kids, and someone in the car started shooting.

Police said they do not have any clues at this time when it comes to the motive or who the shooter was.

The parent of both children brought the kids to the fire station located near Highway 288 and the 610 Loop, just a few blocks from where the shooting happened.

1st LOOK: mom gives photos of 15YO Steven, 12YP D'Asia Hunter. Both shot while stopped at light in SE #HOU. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/nvwUPjW9YJ — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) August 1, 2017

Firefighters helped them before sending them to the hospital.

Police say people in a nearby car saw what happened. Investigators are talking to them while those kids get bandaged up at a hospital.



