HPD: 2 arrested after shots fired at undercover officers

HOUSTON – Two suspects were arrested after police say they opened fire on officers conducting surveillance in the Third Ward early Monday.

According to the Houston Police Department, it started at about 3 a.m. when officers in an unmarked vehicle were conducting surveillance in the 2100 block of Sampson near the Gulf Freeway.

Chief Acevedo Briefing on Shot Fired at Officers at 2100 Sampson https://t.co/riM0Ylypxe — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 10, 2017

Then a pair of suspects opened fire on the officers with several shots hitting the left side of the unmarked vehicle and narrowly missing the officers. One bullet even ended up lodged in the driver’s seat.

The officers put out a call of shots fired and other support units in the area responded, police said.

The suspects then took off down the Gulf Freeway, but there were eventually caught and arrested.

According to HPD Chief Art Acevedo, his officers never fired their weapons and even though their lives were in danger – responded calmly – which he says he’s very proud of.

The names and charges these suspects face has not been released.

