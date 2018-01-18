HPD: 2 arrested after robbery, chase, crash in southwest Houston

Two of the three suspects were captured on the spot. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston police say two men believed to be involved in a robbery are in custody after a failed escape attempt overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, it was about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when an officer spotted an SUV that was carjacked earlier in the day. Three men came out of a nearby store on Hillcroft and were getting in the SUV, but they refused to stop for the police officer.

The suspects sped down W. Airport before crashing at Chimney Rock.

Two of the three suspects were captured on the spot.

