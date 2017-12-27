HPD: 2 arrested, 1 at large after pawn shop robbery

Two suspects were arrested and another remains at large after police say they held up a pawn shop Tuesday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, it started at 7 p.m. when three male suspects entered the AZ Pawn located in the 5500 block of Bellaire Boulevard and held employees at gun point demanding cash, jewelry and guns.

Investigators said the employees were able to notify, possibly with a silent alarm, police.

Bellaire police and West University police were closer than HPD and arrived within a few minutes, catching the three suspects still inside.

However, when the suspects saw the police arrive, they all ran out of the back door.

One suspect was quickly caught, another was found hiding in a Dumpster, but the third male suspect managed to get away.

Two were arrested and face aggravated robbery charges, police said. HPD took over the robbery as it was in the city of Houston.

No injuries were reported.

