HPD: 1 wounded in drive-by shooting in NE Houston

HOUSTON – Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one person wounded in northeast Houston Thursday night.
According to the Houston Police Department, they received a shooting call just before 10 p.m. The incident is said to have happened near Ley road and Darien Street.
A witness told police there was a drive-by. The victim was in one vehicle and the witness was in another.
The victim was shot once and driven to a local hospital by a friend, police said. The victim was in stable condition and expected to survive.
The only information on the suspect vehicle is that it was possibly a black sedan, police said.
No other suspect information was released.
