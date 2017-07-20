HPD: 1 wounded in drive-by shooting in NE Houston

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one person wounded in northeast Houston Thursday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, they received a shooting call just before 10 p.m. The incident is said to have happened near Ley road and Darien Street.

A witness told police there was a drive-by. The victim was in one vehicle and the witness was in another.

The victim was shot once and driven to a local hospital by a friend, police said. The victim was in stable condition and expected to survive.

The only information on the suspect vehicle is that it was possibly a black sedan, police said.

No other suspect information was released.

