KHOU
Close

HPD: 1 shot near post office in SE Houston

KHOU.com , KHOU 9:58 PM. CDT May 31, 2017

One person was injured and another has been taken into custody following a shooting in southeast Houston, police said. 

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened near a post office in the 4000 block of Broadway Street near the Gulf Freeway. 

Police confirmed that a person was shot. They also said that another person is in custody. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories