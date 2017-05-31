HPD: 1 shot near post office in SE Houston

One person was injured and another has been taken into custody following a shooting in southeast Houston, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened near a post office in the 4000 block of Broadway Street near the Gulf Freeway.

Police confirmed that a person was shot. They also said that another person is in custody.

