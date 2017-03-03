KHOU
HPD: 1 shot during robbery at S. Houston home

KHOU.com , KHOU 5:15 AM. CST March 03, 2017

HOUSTON – Police are investigating what appears to be a shooting during a robbery at home in south Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday at a home located on Ridgevan at Park Manor.

Police said one person was transported from the scene with a gunshot wound to the leg. 

Police have not released any other information pertaining to the case.

