KHOU
Close

HPD: 1 killed during FBI raid in NE Houston

Police say one person is dead after being shot during an FBI raid in northeast Houston early Thursday.

KHOU.com , KHOU 7:27 AM. CST January 25, 2018

HOUSTON – Police say one person is dead after being shot during an FBI raid in northeast Houston early Thursday.

According to the Houston Police Department, firefighters responded just after 3 a.m. to a call of a shooting in the 7300 block of Elbert.

Details are limited at this time. Police did not say who was shot and killed. The purpose of the raid has also not been released.

Stay with KHOU.com and watch KHOU 11 News This Morning for more on this developing story.

© 2018 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories