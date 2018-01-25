HPD: 1 killed during FBI raid in NE Houston

HOUSTON – Police say one person is dead after being shot during an FBI raid in northeast Houston early Thursday.

According to the Houston Police Department, firefighters responded just after 3 a.m. to a call of a shooting in the 7300 block of Elbert.

Police confirm a person was shot and killed in this FBI raid in NE Houston #khou11 pic.twitter.com/Y42J5q6OdW — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) January 25, 2018

Details are limited at this time. Police did not say who was shot and killed. The purpose of the raid has also not been released.

