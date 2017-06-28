HPD: 1 person shot at business in SW Houston

Aerial image from Air 11.

HOUSTON - Police responded to a shooting at a business in southwest Houston on Wednesday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened at a business in a strip center near Bissonnet Street and McAvoy Drive.

Police said one person was shot and transported to the hospital.

The suspect left the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

