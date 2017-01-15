HPD: 19-year-old killed in shooting outside event hall

HOUSTON- A 19-year-old was killed during a shooting that took place outside an event hall in north Houston on Saturday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened just before midnight in the 6600 block of Antoine Drive.

Police believe something happened during a birthday party taking place inside the event hall that made people exit the venue. Upon exiting, gun shots started going off in the parking lot.

HPD has identified the victim as Jeremiah Tillis, 19. Police said he lost control of his vehicle and crashed after being shot while in the car. He died at the scene.

There were two other people in the car with him at the time. They weren't shot, but suffered minor injuries from the crash.

There are currently no suspects in custody. HPD Homicide is seeking the public's help, if you have any information about the incident, please contact (713) 308-3600.

