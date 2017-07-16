(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU) (Photo: Lawson, Hannah)

HOUSTON - A man was killed and another was injured during a shooting at a bar in southwest Houston late Saturday night, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened around 11:50 a.m. in the 10200 block of Club Creek when several men had an altercation.

Police said the shooting took place in the bar's parking lot and two men were struck. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was transported to the hospital.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about the shooting, please contact HPD at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

