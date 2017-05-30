HPD: 1 employee injured in shooting outside SW Houston club

An employee was wounded when a suspect car opened fire on a crowd outside of a southwest Houston club overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers were dispatched just before 2 a.m. Wednesday to a shooting call in the 11100 block of S. Post Oak.

When HPD arrived at the scene, they found that there had been several employees and customers outside of Foxxy’s Bikini Sports Bar and Grill, police said.

Investigators said that a vehicle heading south on S. Post Oak had opened fire on the crowd and hit one employee in the foot and several vehicles.

At this time, police do not have a good description of the suspect vehicle, but are hoping surveillance video will provide more clues.

