HPD: 1 dead, another wounded after shooting at SW Houston apartments

Police are investigating a fatal shooting after one man was found shot dead and another was wounded at a southwest Houston apartment complex Sunday night.

HOUSTON – Police are investigating a fatal shooting after one man was found shot dead and another was wounded at a southwest Houston apartment complex Sunday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, officer responded at 9:30 p.m. to a call of a shooting in the 8800 block of Gustin Lane.

When HPD arrived at the scene, they found a male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

Investigators said they noticed a blood trail that led across the street to an apartment complex. Thye followed the trail a unit and peered into the window of the residence.

Police said they notices a pool of blood inside and entered the apartment. Once inside, they found another male dead from gunshot wounds.

Homicide investigators have been called to the scene.

© 2017 KHOU-TV