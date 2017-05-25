HPD: 1 dead, another injured after hit-and-run sends car crashing into tree

One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a hit-and-run accident sent their vehicle crashing into a tree in west Houston Thursday night.

HOUSTON – One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a hit-and-run accident sent their vehicle crashing into a tree in west Houston Thursday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened at 9 p.m. in the 7700 block of Dairy Ashford Road near Grand Cross Lane.

At that time, an unknown type of car struck another car going northbound on Dairy Ashford. This caused the second car to lose control, slide sideways and crash into a tree.

Police said there were two people in the car. One had been ejected from the vehicle.

Both were transported to the hospital where the other occupant later died, police said.

Police said the other car kept going and fled the scene.

