HPD: 1 dead, another critical in game room shooting

HOUSTON – Investigators are trying to figure out what happened following a deadly shooting at a game room overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting left a woman dead and a man in critical condition near Dunlap and Hillcroft in southwest Houston. Police suspect that the shooting may have stemmed from an attempted robbery.

When HPD arrived on the scene, they found the woman dead inside her car. They then followed a blood trail leading back to the unmarked building, which turned out to be a game room.

That is where police said they found a man shot on the ground. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Homicide investigators are still piecing things together – like who the shooter was and how the two victims were involved.

Police believe the shooting took place inside the building. There’s also surveillance video, so they’ll be going through that to get some answers.

Police said they believe the woman found dead may have been in on the robbery with two male suspects who fled the scene, and that the man shot was a security guard.

Now asking those who were here at the time to come forward.

“And I know there is some illegality to some of that but we’re just here trying to investigate a homicide and try to figure out why is someone is dead and someone else has been shot, we’re not judging anyone on their game room,” HPD Sgt. Mark Holbrook said.

