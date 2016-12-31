HPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in street shooting near Houston nightclub

HOUSTON- A man was killed and two other men were injured in a shooting that happened down the street from a popular Houston nightclub early Saturday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, several physical altercations took place inside LIFE Houston located on Fannin Street.

Police said these fights eventually continued outside the club where shooting began to take place in a nearby parking lot.

Two men were shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition; another man died in the hospital. Police said they were all in their mid-20s.

The victims were inside the club at one point, but police aren't sure if they were part of the altercation or bystanders.

Investigators found approximately 30 shell casings and believe two different guns were involved.They also believe there are possibly other injuries that haven't been reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

(© 2016 KHOU)