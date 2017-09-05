HPD: 1 arrested, 2 on the run after chase across Houston

One suspect was arrested and two remain at large after a chase that started in southwest Houston ended near the North Loop overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, it started just before 1 a.m. Wednesday when a patrol unit spotted a Cadillac SUV with no front plate, a temporary plate in the back and a defective headlight in the 6800 block of Richmond.

Investigators said the vehicle also fit the description of a vehicle involved in a robbery.

When HPD attempted to stop the driver, he took off to the 610 West Loop, went south to Braeswood, made a U-turn and went back north on the West Loop to the Southwest Freeway.

The suspect then headed north on the Southwest Freeway all the way to the North Loop, and then west on the 610 North Loop to the 6700 block of Irvington.

Police said the SUV went down some railroad tracks, and then three suspects bailed out, fleeing the scene on foot.

HPD caught one suspect immediately but the other two got away.

Police said during the chase, the suspects threw out a bad of marijuana and possibly a gun. Police recovered the marijuana and found other narcotics in the SUV.

The suspect caught faces felony evading, and possibly robbery charges if he is connected to the robberies, police said.

