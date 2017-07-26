Houstonian accused of beating pet dog with crow bar

(Thinkstock file image) (Photo: This content is subject to copyright.)

HOUSTON - A Houston has been arrested in a horrific case of animal abuse.

Dwain Ray Riley tied the family dog to the wheel of a van, wrapped his head and eyes in duct tape and repeatedly bashed him with a crow bar, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

“These allegations are horrific,” said Jessica Milligan, head of the Animal Cruelty Unit at the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. “He viciously beat a dog that had been rendered entirely defenseless.”

Riley, 58, was arrested by Houston police and charged with animal cruelty.

If convicted, he could get up to two years in jail.

