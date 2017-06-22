Houston police chase suspect into Fort Bend, standoff ensues

(Photo: Houston TranStar)

HOUSTON -- Houston police were involved in a lengthy pursuit that led to an apparent standoff in Fort Bend County.

Police initially tried to stop the suspect in a red pickup truck near Beltway 8 at Bissonnet, but the suspect allegedly refused to pull over.

At 9 a.m. Houston TranStar cameras showed the suspect fleeing police southbound on the Southwest Freeway through Sugar Land.

As of 10:30 a.m. the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was stopped at Highway 36 at FM 1994 southeast of Needville, but he is not complying with officers' commands. Police are still trying to get the suspect to surrender at this time.

Police report during the pursuit the suspect was on the phone with dispatchers. He also appeared to be video recording himself and police.

Roads near the standoff have been blocked off, according to the sheriff's office.

Raw video: HPD chases suspect through Sugar Land

