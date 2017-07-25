Houston pastor charged with sexually assaulting child

HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS - A Houston pastor has been charged with sexually abusing a child and investigators are worried there may be other victims.
Hollis Vaughn, 66, is accused of sexually abusing a child over a number of years.
The victim told a family member and they called the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
Vaughn is a pastor of two north Harris County ministries: God’s Awesome Army Ministry; and El Shaddaj World Outreach Church.
Both are operated from Vaughn’s home.
He has been released on a $100,000 bond.
