Houston man with ties to Boy Scouts charged with sex assault of a child

HOUSTON – Houston police say sex crime charges have been filed against a man who had access to children through the Boy Scouts of America.

HPD says Ulf Gerrit Lueders, 41, is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child and online solicitation of a minor.

According to HPD, Lueders was involved in the Boy Scouts of America's Sam Houston Area Council and was associated with Troop 111, Ship 846 and Crew 762, which are located in north Houston.

“Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone whose children had interaction with Lueders to speak with their children,” HPD stated in a press release.

Anyone with information regarding additional victims or whose children who may have had contact with Ulf Leuders to contact the HPD Special Victims Division at 713-830-3254 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

